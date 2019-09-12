New Delhi: Just one day after a video of BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand getting a massage from a girl went viral on social media platforms, the family of Uttar Pradesh law student who accused the BJP leader of sexual assault, claimed that some of the evidence against him was missing from her hostel room.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had on Monday opened the hostel room of the law student to search for evidence, in presence of her and her father. However, the father alleged that the pair of spectacles which was used for recording the the incident, with the help of a camera attached to it, had gone missing.

“When the hostel room was opened, we found the spectacles missing. I am writing to the SIT to look into this, as evidence in the case has been tampered with,” the law student’s father claimed.

The father had alleged that the SIT was lagging in their efforts and they sealed the hostel room two days after he filed a complaint regarding the same. The Shahjahanpur police and SIT officials have not commented on the incident yet.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced the internet in which a group of men can be heard taking an “extortion massage” from a woman in the back seat. Following the video leak, the law student appeared before the press accusing Chinmayanand of raping her.

“Swami Chinmayanand raped me and even exploited me physically for one year,” she alleged before media persons, her face covered with a black scarf.

The 23-year-old law student from a college in Shahjahanpur UP was brought in to a hospital by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for medical examination by a panel of government.

BJP leader Chinmayanand was booked by the police on August 27 under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by the law student’s father.