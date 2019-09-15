Shahjahanpur: In what could spell trouble for former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand, a law student who has levied sexual allegations him, has submitted over 43 video clips to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The woman alleged that the BJP leader filmed her while she was in the bath. “He first filmed me while I was bathing with the help of his trustworthy aide and then started sexually exploiting me on the basis of that video,” the girl said in a statement, terming Chinmayanand as a “blackmailer”.

According to an IANS report, the SIT has handed over the videos and other items to the forensic team, so that it could explain and prove things to the monitoring bench of the High Court on September 23.

Meanwhile, a News18 report stated that a friend of the UP law student has also come out in her support, and affirmed the charges against the former MP.

“She studied with me in the same college and had told me about the problems she was facing. She told me she was first given free food and other privileges in the hostel but was unaware of what was in store for her. Later, she told me that when she went for a bath, her video was recorded, which was later used to blackmail her,” the leading news channel quoted the friend as saying.

The 23-year-old postgraduate law student has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and “physically exploited” for a year by the BJP leader, whose organization runs several colleges in Shahjahanpur.

On September 13, the former union minister was questioned for seven hours from 6 PM till 1 AM by the SIT in the case.

On August 27, BJP leader Chinmayanand was booked by the police under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by the law student’s father.