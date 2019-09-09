Shahjahanpur (UP): The postgraduate student, who had levelled harassment charges against Swami Chinmayanand, on Monday alleged she was raped by the BJP leader who also physically exploited her for one year.

Addressing media persons here, she claimed that the Shahjahanpur police was not registering the rape case.

“Swami Chinmayanand raped me and even exploited me physically for one year,” she alleged before media persons, her face covered with a black scarf.

“The Delhi Police has registered this complaint at Lodhi Road police station and has forwarded it to Shahjahanpur police, which is not registering the rape case,” she said.

“On Sunday, the SIT quizzed me for about 11 hours. I have told them about the rape. Even after telling them everything, they have not arrested Chinmayanand yet,” she said.