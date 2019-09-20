New Delhi: In a major development in Chinmayanand sexual harassment case, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has admitted to “almost” every allegation levelled against him by a UP law student, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case confirmed on Friday.

The allegations of sexual conversations and body massage have also been accepted by the accused, Naveen Arora, Special Investigation Team Chief said. The SIT Chief added that Chinmayanad is ashamed of his acts and hence, doesn’t want to give further testimony.

“Swami Chinmayanand has admitted to almost every allegation levelled against him, including sexual conversations&body massage. Circumstantial evidences also being examined. He said he doesn’t want to say more as he’s ashamed of his acts,” news agency ANI reported Naveen Arora, Special Investigation Team Chief, as saying.

Further, circumstantial evidence is currently being examined.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Chinmayanand was on Friday morning arrested by the SIT. Later, he was also sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

A few days ago, the law student had submitted over 43 video clips to the SIT.

The woman had alleged that the BJP leader filmed her while she was in the bath. “He first filmed me while I was bathing with the help of his trustworthy aide and then started sexually exploiting me on the basis of that video,” the girl had said in a statement, terming Chinmayanand as a “blackmailer”.

Notably, the 23-year-old postgraduate law student has alleged that she was raped repeatedly and “physically exploited” for a year by the BJP leader, whose organization runs several colleges in Shahjahanpur.