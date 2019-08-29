Lucknow: A day after he was booked in a case of alleged abduction of a law student, former BJP MP Chinmayanand said he was being maligned.

Likening the case with that of UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP leader on Wednesday told media that the young woman, who studied at the college of whose managing committee he was the president, was also part of the conspiracy.

Addressing media from his Haridwar ashram, Chinmayanand alleged that four youths were involved in the conspiracy against him and the whole case was actually about extortion.

“There is a conspiracy to set me up as it happened with Kuldeep Sengar,” he said. Sengar is languishing in jail for rape and is also accused of planning the road accident that left the rape survivor grievously injured and two of her aunts dead.

On Tuesday evening, an FIR was registered at Kotwali police station of Shahjahanpur against Chinmayanand under IPC Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of the young woman’s father.

The woman has allegedly been missing since Saturday.

A leading daily quoted a top police official as saying that they had found CCTV footage of the young woman entering a Delhi hotel with a youth on Friday, a day before she ostensibly went missing.

They have also caught one suspect over the extortion bid on Chinmayanand. According to the leader’s complaint, an extortion message sent via WhatsApp carried a demand for Rs 5 crore and threatened to malign him if he didn’t relent.

UP DGP Om Prakash Singh said the Special Task Force has been assigned to trace the woman. The National Commission for Women has also issued a notice to UP Police, asking it to investigate harassment allegations against Chinmayanand.