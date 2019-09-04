Lucknow: In yet another development in Chinmayanand sexual harassment case, father of the Shahjahanpur law student said that his daughter has kept all the evidence against the accused intact.

He added that evidence has been kept in safe custody in different locations and it will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) once the investigation begins.

On September 2, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a SIT in the kidnapping and sexual harassment case filed by a Shahjahanpur law student against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, asking the Allahabad High Court to monitor the investigation.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on Tuesday evening, set up the SIT under Inspector General of Police (Public Grievance) Naveen Arora. He will be assisted by Bharti Singh, IPS, commandant of the 41st PAC Battalion, Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh said his client was innocent and was being framed. “The allegations will not hold water in court,” he said.

The Shahjahanpur police have maintained they could not find Chinmayanand at any of his ashrams in Haridwar and Dehradun.

The law student will stay in Delhi till September 12, as per top court’s order. Meanwhile, her parents are expected to return to Shahjahanpur under the security of Delhi Police, after appearing in the apex court on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old law student from SS Law College in Shahjahanpur, UP had gone missing after posting a video on Facebook, alleged sexual harassment by a “big leader of the Sant Samaj” who had allegedly “destroyed the lives of many other girls and has also threatened to kill me”.

She had sought help from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

The police filed the family’s case only on August 27, three days after she went missing, and charged former BJP leader and Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand with kidnapping and criminal intimidation.