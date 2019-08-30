New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court took cognisance of a law student, who went missing after complaining against former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand, police claimed that they have found her in Rajasthan.

“The girl has been found in Rajasthan along with her friend. Our priority was to locate her. Police will do further investigation and take action. The girl and her friend are being brought to Shahjahanpur,” said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh.

He added, “An FIR was registered by Chinmayanand. As per report of the FIR, the girl (law student) was demanding Rs 5C crore and threatening to go for media trial. Appropriate legal action to be taken.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, while hearing the matter today, directed the counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government to give details in five minutes about the exact location of missing law student, who has accused the former BJP leader of sexually harassing her.

A Bench headed by Justice R Banumathi also asked ttar Pradesh police to inform them when she can be produced in the court.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court took cognisance on its own over reports of a woman student going missing after lawyers raised concerns that the matter could turn into the another ‘Unnao case’.

Reacting to the allegations, Chinmayanand, while addressing reporters from his Haridwar ashram had alleged that four youths were involved in the conspiracy against him and the whole case was actually about extortion.

“There is a conspiracy to set me up as it happened with Kuldeep Sengar,” he said. Notably, Sengar is languishing in jail for rape and is also accused of planning the road accident that left the rape survivor grievously injured and two of her aunts dead.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered a case of kidnapping and criminal intimidation against Chinmayanand after the woman’s father accused the former leader of kidnapping and sexually harassing her daughter. He was booked for kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

On August 23, the girl had shared a video on the social media claiming that the former BJP MP is threatening to eliminate her and her family because she has evidence that could land him in trouble.

“I am (name withheld) from Shahjahanpur and am pursuing LL.M from SS College. A big leader of the saint society, who has destroyed the lives of several girls, has been threatening me with (my) life. I have all the evidence against him. I request Modi ji and Yogi ji to please help me. He has even threatened to kill my family,” the law student said in the video, which was posted on social media.

She had also sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the video saying,“Only I know what I have been going through. Modi ji please help me, he is a sanyasi and is threatening that the police, district magistrate and everyone else is on his side and no one can harm him. I request you all for justice”.

In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had tried to withdraw a 2011 rape and abduction case against Chinmayanand, but a court in Shahjahanpur rejected its petition. The FIR against him was lodged on the complaint of a girl who had spent several years at his ashram. The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that she was kept confined in the Swami’s Haridwar ashram where the latter raped her over several years. The police had filed a charge-sheet in 2012. However, the former ruling party MP was never taken into custody.

Chinmayanand had been a three-time BJP MP. He first won elections on a BJP ticket from Badayun (in 1991), from Machchlishahr (in 1998), and Jaunpur (1999).