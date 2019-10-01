New Delhi: Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexual harassment by a law student, was on Monday night discharged from the hospital and shifted to Shahjahanpur district jail after an Uttar Pradesh district court rejected his bail pleas.

Chinmayanand’s re-arrest comes after he was temporarily acquitted of rape charges on September 25, when the UP law student was sent to 14-day judicial custody on charges of extorting money from him. Chinmayanand was previously shifted to the hospital on complaints of high blood pressure and chest pain.

Following the court’s dismissal on both bail applications – of Swami Chinmayand and the law student’s plea in the extortion case – the BJP leader has been charged not with rape but under a sub-section of the rape law for “misusing authority for sexual intercourse”.

Chinmayanand’s advocate Om Singh said that they will file now have to seek relief from the Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, the law student, who studied at a Shahjahanpur college run by his ashram, was arrested last week on extortion charges and is in jail presently. The woman was booked for extortion based on a complaint registered by Chinmayanand’s lawyer that she and three others were blackmailing the 72-year-old politician and demanding money from him.

Addressing the court in a letter sent through a jail superintendent, the law student woman said that she wanted to appear in person and argue her own case. However, her plea was turned down by the judge.