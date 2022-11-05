Chintels Paradiso Society In Gurugram To Be Demolished For Structural Deficiencies ‘Beyond Repair’

A tower of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram, has been mandated to be demolished by the district administration.

Chintels Paradiso Society In Gurugram To Be Demolished For Structural Deficiencies ‘Beyond Repair’

Gurugram: Following the demolition of the twin towers in Noida that crashed like water, lots of housing societies have come under scrutiny. A tower of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram, has been mandated to be demolished by the district administration. Citing a report of an IIT Delhi team that found structural deficiencies “beyond repair,” Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav announced on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner is likely to fix the date of demolition on Monday.

Haryana| We’ll pass orders to demolish D-tower of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram’s Sec-109 where a portion of an apartment’s roof collapsed on Feb 10,leading to many injuries& death of 2 people. Will direct to settle claims of D-tower allottees within timeline: Gurugram DC pic.twitter.com/d4g6aUYCra — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

CHINTELS PARADISO – WHY IS BEING DEMOLISHED?

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of the Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

The incident had prompted the authorities to conduct a structural audit of several high-rise buildings in the city. According report:

The repair work was done unmonitored. The steel corroded reinforcements had been painted from the top to hide corrosion. The methodology of repair was also not in accordance with the requisite standard. The sampling of Tower D has found it had high chloride content and the quality of concrete is poor

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO OWNERS ?

The builder or the developer, in coordination with the allottees of D-Tower at their level, will settle the claim within the stipulated period and will give this information in writing to the district administration.

Under another option, two independent evaluators would be engaged, who would assess the current prices of flats etc. and give their reports.

Thereafter, it will be mandatory for the developer to accept the price decided by the evaluator and that amount will be given to the allottee. If the allottees are not satisfied even after this, then they can go to court and seek relief.

CHINTELS PARADISO ISSUES STATEMENT

In a statement, the Chintels Paradiso said, “Ever since the unfortunate incident, we have been cooperating with the authorities and also with the affected residents in every possible way and will continue to do so”.

There are 28 flats in Tower E and 22 in Tower F. The cost of shifting of flat owners to rent to another location will be borne by the builder.

In March 2022, a preliminary inspection report submitted by the team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse had found that the steel reinforcements in the debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete.