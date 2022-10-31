Chintpurni Assembly Election 2022: With scenic scapes and arresting vistas, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh is geared up for going for Assembly Elections on November 12. Amongst the 68 constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, Chintpurni is a small town located in Una district. It is known for its religious tourism and Shakti Peeths in India. In the last elections, the Chintpurni constituency seat was won by BJP’s Balbir Singh Chaudhary who went against Congress’ Kuldip Singh. In 2017, Singh won with 32488 (56.45%) votes.Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Election: Will BJP's Narotam Singh Wrest Kullu From Congress?

CANDIDATES FOR CHINTPURNI (SC) ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

This time in the BJP led state, candidates from Congress and AAP have joined the political race to power along with BJP.

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – Balbir Singh Chaudhary Congress – Sudarshan Singh Babloo Aam Aadmi Patry (AAP) – Ram Paul

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION DATES

Date of Polling – November 12

Date of counting – December 8

2017 Assembly Election Brief Recap

In 2017, Chintpurni legislative assembly constituency had total 77979 electors and the constituency recorded 73.15% turnout in first phase of elections. BJP’s Balbir Singh Chaudhary had won by almost 8579 votes against Congress.

This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.