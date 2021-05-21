Dehradun: Sunderlal Bahuguna, celebrated environmentalist and leader of the Chipko Movement, lost his life to Covid-19 today. He was 94. He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh. He was suffering from pneumonia, a case of comorbidity in coronavirus cases. Also Read - How Cricketer Priya Punia's Father Gave Example of Virat Kohli to Motivate Daughter After Mother's Death

"Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna died of COVID19 at AIIMS, Rishikesh today, says AIIMS Rishikesh Administration" AIIMS public relations officer Harish Thapliyal said.