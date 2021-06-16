Patna: Chirag Paswan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against his uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, and said that no one has the constitutional right to remove him as Lok Janashakti Party’s National President. While addressing the first press conference after this whole fiasco broke, Chirag said, “Appointment of Leader of House is parliamentary committee’s decision, not sitting MPs….There have been reports that I’ve been removed as party’s national president. As per party’s constitution, National President can only be removed if he/she dies or resigns.” Also Read - Chirag Paswan Removed as LJP Chief; Says Party Like Mother, Should Not be Betrayed

Accusing some party leaders of conspiring to break the party, Chirag said, “Some people were making attempts to break the party when my father was hospitalised. My father asked party leaders, including my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras) about the same. Some people weren’t ready for the struggle we had to go through.” Also Read - Pashupati Paras Overthrows Chirag Paswan as LJP Parliamentary Leader in Lok Sabha