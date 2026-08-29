Quota row: Chirag Paswan, Jitan Manjhi trade barbs, call for each other’s resignation

Tensions appear to be rising within the NDA after Chirag Paswan demanded the resignation of Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, following HAM (Secular)’s call to revisit the reservation policy.

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Chirag Paswan (left), Jitan Ram Manjhi (right). File image

Open disagreements between Union ministers are rare in the NDA government. However, tensions surfaced on Saturday when Union Minister Chirag Paswan demanded Jitan Ram Manjhi’s resignation after the latter’s Hindustani Awam Morcha, HAM (Secular), called for a review of the reservation policy. The exchange has fuelled speculation of a rift within the NDA, at a time when the reservation issue is once again dominating political debate amid anti-quota protests at Jantar Mantar.

Tensions between the two Bihar leaders surfaced earlier this week when Manjhi’s HAM supported sub-quotas for SCs and STs within the existing reservation framework. Bihar minister and Manjhi’s son, Santosh Kumar Suman, said a review was necessary so that the benefits of reservation reach the most vulnerable and historically disadvantaged communities.

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“I think the purpose of reservation has not been served. The concept of creating the Mahadalit category with 18 of the 22 Dalit caste groups has been defeated due to the wide gap among the beneficiaries. The Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) category was created out of the other backward castes (OBCs), and the same was true for the concept of economically weaker sections (EWS) among the upper castes,” Suman had said.

He argued that there was nothing wrong with asking who has benefited from reservation and how much, while also looking at communities that continue to remain excluded. Referring to the Musahar community, which makes up about 4 per cent of Bihar’s population, he questioned why there are no DM or SP-level officers from the community and said a comparative study was needed.

What is the controversy?

Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) and Manjhi’s HAM(S) are allies of the NDA both in Bihar and at the Centre. Manjhi belongs to the Mushahar community, which is among the most disadvantaged Dalit groups.

According to HAM, Dalit reservation benefits have been concentrated among communities such as Paswans and Ravidas, leaving several other groups with limited representation. Suman claimed that the Mushahar community has yet to produce even one IAS officer.

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The roots of the controversy can be traced to a 2024 Supreme Court verdict. The court ruled that states can sub-classify SCs and STs to ensure that reservation benefits reach the most backward communities among them.

In its affidavit before the Supreme Court, the Centre maintained that the creamy layer principle does not apply to SCs and STs. So far, the concept has been used only in the case of OBCs.

‘Jitan Ram Manjhi should resign first’: Chirag Paswan

Hitting back at HAM, Chirag Paswan argued that Manjhi and Suman should step down as ministers if they want sub-quotas and a creamy layer to be introduced within SC reservations.

“If you believe there should be a creamy layer, you should first give up the benefits of reservation,” Paswan said. He added that Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son should resign if they support the concept.

Paswan reiterated his party’s opposition to sub-quotas, saying the various communities within the SC category have always stood together. He stressed that SC reservation under the Constitution is not based on economic criteria.

Paswan said he opposed sub-quotas and a creamy layer in SC reservations because they could dilute the larger objective of social justice. “Otherwise, society will become more divided and the fight for social justice will lose its meaning. Dalits will continue to face discrimination,” he said.