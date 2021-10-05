New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday allocated the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and election symbol ‘Helicopter’ to Chirag Paswan. Pashupati Kumar Paras allotted the name ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and ‘Sewing Machine’ as election symbol by poll commission.Also Read - Bhabanipur Bypoll: Mamata Retains Bengal CM Chair, Defeats BJP Rival by Record Margin of 58,389 Votes | Key points

Earlier, the Election Commission barred Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll panel. ECI in an official statement said "neither of the two groups of Paswan or Chirag will be permitted to use the symbol LJP."