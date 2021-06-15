New Delhi: Chirag Paswan has been removed from the post of national president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) a day after a coup by some of his party members led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. Surajbhan Singh has been appointed as the National Working President of the LJP. Party has also given him the charge to conduct elections for the appointment of the party’s national president, reports news agency ANI. Also Read - Pashupati Paras Overthrows Chirag Paswan as LJP Parliamentary Leader in Lok Sabha

Meanwhile, in his first reaction after his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday likened the organization to a mother who should not be "betrayed". In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are supreme in a democracy, Paswan said and thanked those who have kept faith in the party. Paswan also shared a letter he had written to Paras, the youngest brother of his father, in March in which he had highlighted his uncle's unhappiness over a number of issues, including his elevation as the party president.

(With inputs from agencies)