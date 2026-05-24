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Chityala in Andhra Pradesh boils at 48.3 degrees Celsius, records seasons highest temperature

Chityala in Andhra Pradesh boils at 48.3 degrees Celsius, records season’s highest temperature

The severe heatwave has hit not only the northern parts of the country but other areas too are stumbling under the weight of the severe heatwave.

Today, 97 Indian cities featured among the 100 hottest cities in the world.

New Delhi: A large part of the country is reeling under scorching heat, with temperatures being reported in the range of 40 degrees and above. In fact, today, 97 Indian cities featured among the 100 hottest cities in the world, and according to the private agency AQI.in, six cities from Uttar Pradesh were among the top 10 hottest cities, recording temperatures of 48°C, with Prayagraj topping the list. The severe heatwave has hit not only the northern parts of the country but other areas too are stumbling under the weight of the severe heatwave.

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Andhra Pradesh’s Chityala Records 48.3 Degrees Celsius

In southern India, Andhra Pradesh’s Chityala in East Godavari district on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius, which is the highest this season. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that Tanuku (West Godavari district) and Piduguralla (Palnadu district) recorded maximum temperatures of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

Prakhar Jain, the SDMA Managing Director, said that temperatures exceeded 45 degrees Celsius in 13 districts, adding that temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius were recorded in 174 mandals across 17 districts. He specifically highlighted that the heat intensity was particularly severe in 23 mandals of Eluru, 21 in East Godavari, 17 in West Godavari, 16 in Krishna, 15 in Bapatla, 14 in NTR, 13 in Palnadu, 12 in Konaseema, and 11 in Kakinada districts.

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Postpone Travel Between 11 a.m. And 4 p.m.: SDMA

In light of the record-breaking heat intensity currently being recorded across the state, he urged the public to remain vigilant. He noted that this level of intensity is likely to persist for another three days. Jain advised people to postpone travel between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. whenever possible. He also emphasised that those undertaking essential travel must carry drinking water with them.

Forecast For Monday and Tuesday

Severe heat wave conditions are likely on Monday (May 25) in 29 mandals, while general heat wave is likely in 166 mandals. On Tuesday, a severe heat wave is likely to affect 50 mandals, while a general heat wave is expected in 205 mandals.

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Temperatures ranging from 45 degrees Celsius to 47 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Polavaram, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts. Maximum temperatures ranging from 43 degrees Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius are likely to be recorded in certain areas of the Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Kakinada, Markapuram, and Nellore districts.

(With IANS inputs)

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