Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar on Monday defended the police action on protesting farmers in Karnal and said the strict action against them was needed to maintain law and order situation. However, he said that the officer's choice of words was not correct.

"Although the officer's choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check," he said at a press conference on Monday.

He also added that if any action has to be taken (against the officer), it would first have to be assessed by the district administration. He went on to add that the DGP is also looking into it.

Talking about Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s remark on him, Khattar said that who is he (Capt Amarinder Singh) to demand his resignation Instead, he should resign because he is behind the farmers’ agitation. “Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri borde,” ML Khattar said.

“In Punjab, he (Captain Amarinder Singh) is instigating farmers and in Haryana, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda saheb and other Congress leaders are instigating them. No one has the right to block roads indefinitely,” Khattar added.

Farmers protesting there (at Delhi borders) are from Punjab. Farmers from Haryana are not protesting at Singhu or Tikri border: Haryana CM ML Khattar

Saying that the incidents of (forcible) conversion are being reported from many parts of Haryana, the chief minister said the state needs to make a law to stop such practices. “A study has been done. A draft law will be made very soon. We will see whether to introduce it as an ordinance or table it in Assembly,” Khattar added.