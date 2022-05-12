Ahmadabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday got emotional while interacting with the daughter of a beneficiary of the government schemes who was visually challenged at an online event for the beneficiaries of government schemes in Gujarat. PM Modi choked up at the plight of Ayub Patel’s problem as he spoke of his daughter’s dreams to become a doctor.Also Read - Pattachitra Painting That PM Modi Gifted Denmark PM is Now Adorning Her Home | See Pics

While narrating his ordeal, Ayub told the PM that his vision was low after an adverse reaction from some eyedrop he had taken while working in Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi asked the reason for the daughter to choose the medical profession as a career, to which she said, "I want to become a doctor because of the problem that my father is suffering from".

Getting emotional on the response of the girl, the prime minister maintained a few moments of silence and lauded her strength. “Your compassion is your strength,” he said.

A video of the moment was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH | While talking to Ayub Patel, one of the beneficiaries of govt schemes in Gujarat during an event, PM Modi gets emotional after hearing about his daughter's dream of becoming a doctor & said, "Let me know if you need any help to fulfill the dream of your daughters" pic.twitter.com/YuuVpcXPiy — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

The PM also asked how the family celebrated the festivals of Eid and Ramzan and offered to help the daughter with her medical education if he ever needed it. “You have to fulfil their dream,” he told Mr Ayub, who said the girls started getting financial help for education after PM Modi’s government came to power.

The Prime Minister was virtually addressing a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat’s Bharuch.