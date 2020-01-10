New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal on Saturday, a video of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, general secretary in-charge of the party in West Bengal, has come to the fore where he is seen threatening government officials of the state.

Addressing a meet of the party workers in Purulia, he said that the BJP has a list of government officials who are meddling with BJP leaders in the state. Once there’s a BJP CM in the state, all of them will be taken to task.

#WATCH Kailash Vijayvargiya,BJP Gen Secy in-charge of West Bengal: Aapne (Govt officials) agar karyakartaon ko pareshan kiya toh BJP ke karyakartaon aur netaon ne koi choodi nahi pehen rakhi hai.Hum sharafat se kaam karte hain iska matlab ye nahi ki humein maryada thorhna ni aata pic.twitter.com/9op4cQKP0y — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

“Just because we are conducting ourselves in a proper manner, that doesn’t mean we can’t violate the dignity,” the BJP leader said.

On Saturday, Modi will be travelling from the airport to the heritage Currency Building in the city’s central business district where he is scheduled to inaugurate a programme. Thereafter Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a light and sound show at the iconic Howrah bridge from the Millenium Park on the banks of the Ganga in the same locality. From there he is scheduled to travel via the river to Belur Math, the global headquarters of the Rama Krishna Mission. As per the itinerary, the PM will spend Saturday night at the Raj Bhavan and attend a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday morning.