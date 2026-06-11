‘Choose me or Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee throws challenge to Mamata amid TMC MP exodus

“Choose me or Abhishek Banerjee,” Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee has issued an ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

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‘Choose me or Abhishek’: Kalyan Banerjee throws challenge to Mamata amid MP exodus | Image: ANI

TMC Crisis: Amid the ongoing crisis and mass exit of MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday issued a clear message to party chief Mamata Banerjee to ‘choose me or Abhishek Banerjee’. Kalyan, who is known for his loyalty to Mamata, slammed her nephew, who is the TMC national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, terming him ‘arrogant’ and a person who thinks “everyone is beneath him.”

What Did Kalyan Banerjee Say?

Kalyan said that while he stands with Didi and support her, he doesn’t feel the same about her nephew.

“I am still with Didi but won’t tolerate Abhishek Banerjee’s arrogance. I have quit all cases related to Banerjee,” Banerjee said.

Notably, Banerjee has been taking a potshot at rebel MPs over the past few days, his fresh ultimatum to Mamata has ignited speculation of a split in the party.

Kalyan Banerjee Said ‘I Deserve Some Respect’

Kalyan opted out of Abhishek Banerjee-related cases and alleged that he was sidelined when a fresh petition was filed.

“Around 12.30 pm, a lawyer came and informed me that a separate writ petition had been filed regarding the search and that a senior lawyer would be handling it. I asked, ‘If you had already filed this matter, why didn’t you discuss it with us? This is completely illegal.'” Follow live updates on the TMC crisis here.

Remarks Came After High Court Heard Abhishek’s Plea Over Alleged Forged MLA Signatures

Kalyan’s statement came after the Calcutta High Court Abhishek’s plea over allegations of forged signatures of MLAs submitted to the Bengal Assembly.

Banerjee said he was the one who highlighted the case before the court for an immediate hearing on Wednesday. on Tuesday, searches were conducted at Abhishek and Mamata’s offices in Kolkata.

“I spent the night preparing the case. Even today, you can see that I am going everywhere, taking risks and doing my work. Yet their habit of showing disrespect has not changed. He (Abhishek Banerjee) thinks everyone is beneath him, as if everyone is merely an employee from Camac Street,” Banerjee said.

Talking about the disrespect he felt, he flagged the “disrespect” he feels, saying that he was “ordered” around despite a 45-year-old legal career. “Abhishek has become so arrogant… does not respect anyone. That is why I have stepped aside. This morning I also told Didi: choose between me and Abhishek Banerjee,” Kalyan said, as quoted by PTI.