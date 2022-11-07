Chopal Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Balbir Singh Verma Retain Seat Again In Himachal Polls?
Chopal Assembly Constituency: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.
Chopal Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Chopal Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Chopal Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Balbir Singh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr. Subhash Chand Manglate of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4587 votes.
HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election Chopal Constituency
- SH. Ashok Kumar (Independent)
- DR. Subhash Chand Manglate (Independent)
- SH. Uday Singhta (Aam Aadmi Party)
- SH. Balbir Singh Verma (Bharatiya Janata Party)
- SH. Rajneesh Kimta (Indian National Congress)
- Bhagat Lal (Bahujan Samaj Party)
CHOPAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Balbir Singh Verma
|BJP
|Winner
|29,537
|52.96%
|4,587
|Dr.subhash Chand Manglate
|INC
|Runner Up
|24,950
|44.73%
|Hari Chand
|BSP
|3rd
|498
|0.89%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|452
|0.81%
|Hari Singh Panwar
|IND
|5th
|340
|0.61%
CHOPAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Balbir Singh Verma
|IND
|Winner
|22,056
|76.00%
|647
|Dr Subhash Chand Manglate
|INC
|Runner Up
|21,409
|76.00%
