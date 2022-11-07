Chopal Assembly Constituency: Will BJP’s Balbir Singh Verma Retain Seat Again In Himachal Polls?

Chopal Assembly Constituency: In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.

Chopal Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency.

Chopal Constituency, Himachal Pradesh: Chopal Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh. Chopal Assembly constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Balbir Singh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Dr. Subhash Chand Manglate of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4587 votes.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election Chopal Constituency

SH. Ashok Kumar (Independent)

DR. Subhash Chand Manglate (Independent)

SH. Uday Singhta (Aam Aadmi Party)

SH. Balbir Singh Verma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

SH. Rajneesh Kimta (Indian National Congress)

Bhagat Lal (Bahujan Samaj Party)

CHOPAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balbir Singh Verma BJP Winner 29,537 52.96% 4,587 Dr.subhash Chand Manglate INC Runner Up 24,950 44.73% Hari Chand BSP 3rd 498 0.89% None Of The Above NOTA 4th 452 0.81% Hari Singh Panwar IND 5th 340 0.61%

CHOPAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2012)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Balbir Singh Verma IND Winner 22,056 76.00% 647 Dr Subhash Chand Manglate INC Runner Up 21,409 76.00%