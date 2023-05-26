Home

Chopped Body Of Missing Kerala Businessman Found Stuffed In Trolley Bags in Malappuram, Sacked Employees Held

Three suspects, reportedly his hotel staff members, were arrested in Chennai and they are currently in police custody. The suspects have been identified as Shibili (22) and Farhana (18).

Kozhikode: The Kerala police on Friday found a body stuffed in two trolley bags suspected to be that of a missing restaurant owner from Kozhikode district. The body of the business man, identifies as Siddique, 58, was found in a gorge along the Attappady ghat road.

Speaking to the media, Malappuram Superintendent of Police S Sujith Das said that the hotel owner is suspected to have been murdered by one Shibili, a former employee of his hotel, and Sharfana, a female friend of the accused. “We suspect that Shibili and his female friend Sharfana are involved in this. They were absconding, but were detained in Chennai with the help of Railway police. Our team has reachedthere and they will be brought here soon,” he said.

Siddique was reportedly killed at a hotel in Eranhipalam. The accused put the body on the Attappady Ghat road after the murder, stuffing it into a trolley bag. They quickly fled to Chennai.

Siddique had been missing from Kozhikode since May 18 and his family had lodged a complaint with the police. “As per our preliminary investigation, the death happened between May 18 and 19. Hence, the body is estimated to be around seven days old. It seems like the murder happened due to some personal issues,” police said.

Siddique’s son lodged a complaint that his father was missing since May 22. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the case.

The district police chief said the details of the murder and the motive behind it will be revealed only after the post-mortem and the interrogation of the accused.

