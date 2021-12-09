Chennai: Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone survivor in the Wednesday helicopter crash, was on Thursday brought to Sulur Air Force station, en route to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru. However, the Doctor are tight-lipped on the physical condition of Varun Singh as he has suffered 80 per cent burns.Also Read - General Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash: Did so Much For Country...Could Not Even Get Water | An Eyewitness' Account

An ambulance took Group Captain Singh from a military hospital in Wellington to the Sulur Air Base, from where he was airlifted to Bengaluru. He will be treated at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told parliament this morning that Group Captain Singh is on life support and "all efforts are being made to save him".

A special aircraft is arranged at Sulur Air Force station to shift group captain Varun Singh to Bengaluru air command hospital. Authorities at the Bengaluru hospital told IANS that the injured officer is expected to reach the hospital by 5.30 p.m.

The Air Force command hospital at Bengaluru has high-end facilities and has expert doctors to treat critical patients. Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at Sulur Air Force station as the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officers will be taken to New Delhi. Several women broke down and many were seen chanting ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Jai Hind.

Surululinathan, a retired Air Force personnel from Ooty who has reached the Sulur Air Force station to pay his last respects to the CDS and other personnel, told IANS, “This can be considered as a black day in the annals of the Indian armed forces.

As a retired Air Force personnel, I know that the Air Force pilot who had commanded the helicopter was a very experienced pilot and the investigation must cover all angles including external attack theory that has cropped up from several places. We need not rule out anything as this should not be taken lightly.”

(With IANS Inputs)