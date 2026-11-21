‘Chor-chor’ shants at Delhi airport as angry SpiceJet passengers confront staff over cancelled flight after hours of delay

Passengers at Delhi airport protested and raised “chor-chor” slogans after a SpiceJet flight to Mumbai was delayed for several hours before being cancelled on November 19. The incident comes amid widespread flight disruptions and a fresh DGCA notice to the airline over alleged operational lapses and poor passenger services.

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'Chor-chor' shants at Delhi airport as angry SpiceJet passengers confront staff over cancelled flight after hours of delay (Image: Videograb X.com)

Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were left angry after a SpiceJet flight to Mumbai was delayed for several hours before being cancelled. The disruption led to a heated argument between passengers and airline employees, with some flyers raising ‘chor-chor’ slogans against the staff, India Today reported.

The incident involved SpiceJet flight SG 603, which was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on November 19. Several passengers confronted airline employees at the airport, demanding an explanation for the delay and sudden cancellation. Passengers alleged that the airline did not inform them about the cancellation in advance. They said they had to wait for hours without receiving clear information about when the flight would depart.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing angry passengers gathering around the airline’s counter and shouting at the staff. In one of the videos, passengers can be seen leaning over the check-in counter while questioning an employee. The situation became more tense after the staff member reportedly told an angry passenger, “Meet me outside, then I’ll tell you.” This further upset the flyers, who continued demanding answers.

After hours of flight delay at Delhi Airport, frustrated SpiceJet passengers demanded information & facilities. A staff member allegedly told them “bahar mil, tab batata hoon.” Passengers responded by claps & shouting back in protest. #SpiceJet #DelhiAirport #PassengerProtest https://t.co/qHFDJgrlez — UnMuteINDIA (@Letsunmuteindia) November 20, 2026

SpiceJet flight cancellations: Several services disrupted

The cancellation of SG 603 was not an isolated incident. SpiceJet has been facing repeated flight disruptions, with several services cancelled or delayed in recent days. According to a report by Business Standard, the airline cancelled 31 of the 42 flights scheduled to operate from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on November 19.

Delhi airport also issued advisories warning passengers that some SpiceJet flights could be affected because of the airline’s operational difficulties.

DGCA issues seven-day notice to SpiceJet

The growing number of cancellations has also drawn the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). On November 17, the aviation regulator issued a seven-day show-cause notice to SpiceJet, asking it to explain several alleged regulatory and operational violations.

The notice highlighted eight areas of concern, i.e:

Repeated flight cancellations and delays.

Failure to operate flights according to the approved schedule.

Poor on-time performance.

Inadequate arrangements for passengers affected by cancellations.

Failure to follow Route Dispersal Guidelines.

Concerns over delayed payments to service providers.

Uncertainty over the renewal of mandatory insurance coverage.

Failure to pay an earlier penalty imposed by the regulator.

The DGCA also raised concerns about the airline’s grounded aircraft and said it had not submitted a convincing plan to bring most of them back into service.

SpiceJet’s operational crisis: Only a handful of aircraft flying

According to a report by Business Today, the airline had only five operational aircraft, comprising three Boeing 737s and two Q400 turboprops, against a fleet of nearly 50 aircraft on paper. Its domestic market share also dropped sharply from 3.9 per cent in January 2026 to 0.6per cent in September 2026, reflecting the decline in its operations.

The airline’s operational performance has also suffered. According to the latest available figures reported by Telegraph India, SpiceJet’s on-time performance stood at just 25 per cent on November 19.

Why is SpiceJet facing a financial crisis?

SpiceJet’s problems have developed over several years. The airline’s expansion plans suffered a setback after the worldwide grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic further affected its business and reduced passenger demand.

Its recovery was later affected by financial problems, disputes with aircraft lessors, unpaid dues and difficulties in arranging engines, spare parts and other components required to keep aircraft operational.

In an attempt to improve its financial position, SpiceJet’s board approved a proposal on November 18 to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through various funding options. However, the airline continues to face questions over its ability to restore normal operations.