Chorbagan Stampede: ‘I urge entire state to stand by grieving families,’ says West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | Exclusive

The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity puja pandal in Kolkata. The pandal was subsequently closed, and so were other such pandals that were seeing a heavy footfall on Durga Puja.

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New Delhi: At least 18 people died and 25 others were injured in a stampede-like situation at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said. One of the injured was in a critical condition, he said.

As it started raining, the crowd waiting outside the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal rushed forward, and some of them fell on the road, leading to the stampede, a police officer said. Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the state-run hospital where the injured were taken, he said.

Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials also rushed to the hospital. Disaster management personnel have been deployed at the site, the officer said.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari talks to Zee 24 Ghanta:

“A tragic incident has taken place at Chorbagan Sarbojanin around 7:30 – 8:00 PM. As soon as we received the news, we rushed to the Medical College. Initially, 25 people were injured, of whom one is in critical condition, and tragically, 17 people have lost their lives. We are doing everything possible to stand by the affected families. At present, forensic teams, STF, and Kolkata Police have cleared the area, and there is no longer any crowd there. I have no words to express my grief. All our wings are working together. Right now, our top priority is to provide proper treatment and ensure the recovery of the 25 injured individuals. Out of the 17 deceased, 6 have been identified, and we are making arrangements to bring their families.

I appeal to the entire state that this is a sorrowful event, and we will fulfill all our responsibilities. Please do not panic. I would also like to request the puja committees that if there were any lapses on your part—such as sudden rain or overcrowding, since many have created theme pujas—please be prepared so that such incidents do not recur. I urge the entire state to stand by the grieving families. There will be a fact-finding inquiry; you can rest assured of that. We will investigate the facts and find out why this mishap occurred. Tomorrow, our Home Minister and all other ministers have cancelled all their scheduled programs.”

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for families

The Prime Minister’s office announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Calling the stampede “extremely distressing”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying, “My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Condoles Deaths:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences over the tragedy in a post on X. He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari regarding the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.

“I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari ji regarding this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this tragedy and express my condolences to their families,” Shah said.

Kolkata Police confirms incident at exit gate, pandal closed

Kolkata Police said the incident took place at around 7:40 pm on October 17 at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Durga Puja pandal, which falls under Girish Park police station. In a statement, the police said heavy crowding during rainfall led to the stampede.

Authorities said all injured people were rescued and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (MCH). Police reinforcements, fire brigade personnel, Disaster Management Group teams and ambulances with medical staff were sent to the location. The pandal has since been closed to visitors as authorities assess the situation.