New Delhi: Amid reports that members of the Tablighi Jamaat are donating their plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked that 'those who earlier committed the sin of spreading COVID-19, are now claiming themselves to be Corona warriors.'

Naqvi tweeted: “Those Tablighis who committed the sin to spread corona through their “Criminal Conduct” are claiming themselves to be “Corona warriors”. Amazing..Instead of being ashamed of their crime, Tablighis are insulting lakhs of Corona warriors.”

He added that this was nothing but ‘chori aur seena zori.’

“Of course, some patriotic Indian Muslims have donated plasma to the needy but it’s not correct to call all of them Tablighi. There is a “well-planned dirty Tablighi conspiracy” to prove every Indian Muslim as Tablighi,” the minister said in another tweet.

Notably, plasma therapy has been recommended as a possible solution to treat coronavirus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to those who have recovered from the virus, to donate their plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

In this therapy, transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to severally-ill COVID-19 patients is conducted.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month even as curbs were being introduced in the national capital to contain the spread of the pandemic. The attendees, however, ended up infecting thousands of people, thus making the Jamaat single-largest source of COVID-19 cases in the country.

This triggered severe outrage towards the Jamaat; however, this also led to India being criticised by countries in the Gulf for allegedly holding its Muslim community ‘responsible’ for the spread of the infection.

This had led to Naqvi stepping in to defend the government and remarking that India was, in fact, ‘a heaven for its Muslims.’