New Delhi: After Delhi police on Friday put the blame of the JNU attack on “Left students”, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that it has now been established that for the ABVP, BJP and others were deliberately blamed, adding that “it’s the left organisations that pre-planned violence”.

“Today police press conference established that for last 5 days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP & others, that wasn’t true. It’s the left organisations that pre-planned violence, disabled CCTV & destroyed server,” news agency ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Attacking the opposition, the BJP leader said that CPI, CPI(M) and AAP have been rejected in the Lok Sabha polls and “they are now using students for their vested interests”. He also appealed to the agitating students of the university to end the stir and allow academic session to commence. “Police has brought reality in light. It is clear that left-wing students’ outfits were involved in the attack,” Javadekar said.

Another BJP leader Smriti Irani took to Twitter, saying, that the “left design” now stands exposed.

“Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence”.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police said that nine suspects behind the JNU violence have been identified. Releasing the photos of the suspects, police shared the updates of the investigation so far into the incident of JNU violence. “A lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated,” said Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa.

Dismissing that the attack was from outside, the police said it was difficult for outsiders to enter the university. Police categorically blamed the Left students” organisation for the attack and the vandalism. Aishe Ghosh, the union president who was attacked that evening, has also been named as a suspect