Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close associate Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit, an associate of detained gangster Chota Shakeel.

Qureshi played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Shakeel's name from property dealings and dispute settlements for raising "terror funds in furtherance of terrorist activities of D company," the agency claimed.

A case was registered on February 3 pertaining to "terrorist and criminal activities" like smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organization including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda" by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates, the NIA said.

Two persons were earlier arrested in the case on May 12, it said.