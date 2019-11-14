New Delhi: In another development, the Supreme Court will on Thursday deliver its judgment on a contempt petition that was filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing the court while using his infamous ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark. The contempt petition was filed by BJP MLA Meenakshi Lekhi.

The BJP MLA in her petition to the top court had accused Rahul of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court. Rahul had allegedly said that the apex court had accepted that ‘chowkidar’ is a ‘chor’ (a reference to PM Modi).

The development comes as a top court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had on May 10 reserved the judgement.

After the plea was filed, the apex court had issued a contempt notice against Rahul and asked him to reply. While issuing the notice, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi categorically had said that Rahul had to either offer an apology or face criminal contempt.

After being issued the notice, Rahul had tendered an unconditional apology to the top court and at the same time also sought closure of the contempt proceedings against him.

While filing the reply to the top court, Rahul earlier had said that his statement was made in the heat of political campaigning and there was not the slightest intention to insinuate anything regarding the Supreme Court proceedings in any manner.

During a hearing, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing for BJP MLA Lekhi, had argued that Rahul’s apology must be rejected and strict action must be taken against him.

“He (Gandhi) has only expressed regret. The law is clear in contempt cases that the line starts with an unconditional apology,” he had submitted before the court.

On the other hand, senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing for Rahul, had told the court, that the Congress leader expressed regret over the wrongful attribution to the apex court.