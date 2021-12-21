Christmas, New Year Guidelines: Alarmed by the rising cases of Omicron In the country, various states have imposed lockdown-like restrictions and banned public gatherings. Some of the states have also issued fresh guidelines on how to celebrate Christmas and New Year 2022.Also Read - Biopharma Company Pardes Claims Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Does Not Need Booster: Report

While Karnataka said it will not allow DJs to perform in New Year celebrations, Mumbai has made it mandatory for party organisers to acquire a written permission from authorities for the gatherings and the national capital has extended the COVID restriction in the UT till New year. Take a look at fresh guidelines issued by various cities and state governments for New Year and Christmas: Also Read - Is Omicron Variant Connected With Untreated HIV? Know Here

Karnataka: Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai earlier in the day issued fresh guidelines for Christmas and New Year and said no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2. The state government also decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state. He also said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Fresh Restrictions on Public Celebration of New Year | Full List of Guidelines Here

Issuing guidelines, the chief minister said that the clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys. Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents’ associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

The development comes as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state.

Maharashtra: With the number of Omicron cases rising, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged the citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year. However, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal warned of stringent action against those who flout rules. Chahal asked citizens to strictly adhere to rules regarding attendance at weddings and other functions. Moreover, the BMC has deployed squads at ward levels to take action against those who violate rules.

Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport.

Delhi: In the meantime, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended the COVID restrictions such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity. Notably, these curbs have been extended till December 31 midnight. However, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1.

Under a phased reopening with improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious and such other gatherings are still not permitted.

Apart from the cap of 50 per cent of seating capacity on bars and restaurants, the order also continued the restriction on banquet halls to hold events other than meetings and conferences, exhibitions and marriages.