New Delhi: Ahead of the Haryana Assembly election 2019, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has landed himself in trouble by making a snide remark at Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi. During an election rally on Sunday, Khattar called Sonia a ‘dead rat’, after which the Congress party has demanded an apology from him.

“After losing the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned as the Congress president and started saying that the party should get new president from outside Gandhi family. We thought this was good, to move away from nepotism (parivarvad)… But they spent three months moving around the country in search of a new party president. After three months who became the president? Sonia Gandhi. Khoda Pahar Nikli Chuiya, Vo Bhi Mari Hui (like digging up a mountain to find a mouse, that too a dead one). This is their condition,” stated Khattar.

Reacting sharply to Khattar’s Statement, the Congress party, on its official Twitter handle wrote,”The comment made by BJP’s Chief Minister shows the anti-women character of the ruling party. His statement is condemnable. We demand an immediate apology from him.”

This is not the first time Khattar has hit the headlines for his controversial remark. A couple of months ago, he was strongly criticised for his statement on Kashmiri woman after the revocation of Article 370 (that grants special status to the Valley). “Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society,” the Haryana CM had reportedly said.

Haryana, which has total 90 Assembly seats will vote on October 21, Monday and the results will be declared three days later i.e, on October 24.