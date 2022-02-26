Churachandpur: Hours ahead of polling for the first phase of the Manipur assembly elections, a bomb blast claimed the lives of two people, including a 6-year-old child, in the state’s Churachandpur district on Saturday, according to media reports. The blast which took place inside a house also injured five other people, reported News 18.Also Read - Punjab Police Recovers 5-kg IED, Rs 1 lakh near Attari-Wagah Border Days Ahead Of R-Day

As per the locals, the bomb was placed inside a house and children unknowingly started playing with it, which later exploded. According to police, those injured were taken to Churachandpur district hospital. “Investigation to ascertain the cause behind the blast is still underway,” it added. Also Read - Mercedes-Maybach, Rs 12 Crore Car That Can Survive Bullets & Blasts Added to PM Modi's Cavalcade

Militant outfit backs BJP candidates in Manipur polls, Congress objects

Meanwhile, in an unprecedented development, militant outfit Kuki National Organisation (KNO), which is under Suspension of Operation (SoO), announced support to all the candidates of the ruling BJP in the Manipur Assembly elections on Saturday. Lodging objection to the move, the opposition Congress urged the Election Commission to take appropriate actions against the KNO outfit. Also Read - Election Commission to Meet Health Ministry Officials Today To Discuss Polls in 5 States Amid Omicron Scare

The President of KNO, PS Haokip, said in a statement on Friday night: “In line with the ongoing political dialogue between KNO and the government of India, the Centre, and the ruling BJP leadership have promised swift settlement of Kuki political aspirations. Home Minister Amit Shah had announced the same in his public address on February 23 at the Churachandpur public Ground. Therefore, the KNO has resolved to extend support to all BJP candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.”

A statement, signed by former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, former Union minister Salman Khurshid and Ramesh said that the statement issued by the KNO is a direct and clear threat to the conduct of free and fair elections in Manipur.

“The Congress calls upon the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur to take the most serious and urgent note of this deliberate, dangerous, and diabolical statement that violates in unmistakable language the Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct and take urgent action to ensure that fear spread by the statement of the KNO is completely removed,” the Congress statement said.

In the run-up to the polls, the National People’s Party (NPP), an estranged ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur, had earlier complained to the Election Commission that its candidates were being threatened by the cadres of the several militant outfits.

The elections to the 60-seat Manipur Assembly would be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.