Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Churah is one of the 68 constituencies of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and is reserved for the candidates to Scheduled castes. The constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation of the Legislative Assembly constituencies and covers most of the area covered by the erstwhile Rajnagar constituency.Also Read - Gagret Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Fare Another Term In This Constituency Seat?
Churah comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, Churah assembly constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, BJP’s Hans Raj won the seat by defeating Surender Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4944 votes. Also Read - Sri Renukaji (SC) Assembly Election 2022: Will Congress Be Able to Retain Its Seat?
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Important Dates
- Date of Polling: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: Thursday, 8 December 2022
Candidates For 2022 Assembly Election: Churah Assembly Constituency
- Hans Raj: BJP
- Yashwant Singh Khanna: Congress
Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule
- Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022
- Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022
- Date of Poll: 12 November 2022
- Date of Counting: 8 December 2022
- Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022
Churah Assembly Election Results (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Hans Raj
|BJP
|Winner
|28,293
|53.37%
|4,944
|Surender Bhardwaj
|INC
|Runner Up
|23,349
|44.04%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|3rd
|505
|0.95%
|Nand Kumar
|SP
|4th
|442
|0.83%
|Des Raj
|IND
|5th
|425
|0.80%