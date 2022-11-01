Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Churah is one of the 68 constituencies of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and is reserved for the candidates to Scheduled castes. The constituency came into existence in 2008 after the delimitation of the Legislative Assembly constituencies and covers most of the area covered by the erstwhile Rajnagar constituency.Also Read - Gagret Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Fare Another Term In This Constituency Seat?

Churah comes under Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, Churah assembly constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2017, BJP's Hans Raj won the seat by defeating Surender Bhardwaj of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4944 votes.

Himachal Assembly Election 2022: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 17 October 2022

Last Date of Nominations: 25 October 2022

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 27 October 2022

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 29 October 2022

Date of Poll: 12 November 2022

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022

Date before which election shall be completed: 10 December, 2022

