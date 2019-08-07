Wayanad: A nun who had participated in the protest against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has been dismissed from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) today for disobeying church authorities.

The decision on sister Lucy Kalappura’s dismissal was taken by a high-level committee of FCC after it got clearance from the Vatican.

Last year, sister Kalapurakkal had supported the nuns’ strike demanding the arrest of rape-accused Franco Mulakkal.

Mulakkal is accused of raping the nun 14 times between 2014 and 2016. Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who had deposed against Mulakkal, was found dead at a church in Hoshiarpur’s Dasuya in October last year.

There were reports of attempts by the Church to transfer the nuns who had sought action against Mulakkal saying that they ‘lived in extreme fear”. One of the nuns, Sister Anupama, had said, “There was an attempt to transfer all of us to various parts of the country and isolate the complainant nun. We want the chargesheet to be filed as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the witnesses.”

Mulakkal was arrested in September following the protest and is currently out on bail.

However, Sister Kalapurakkal became a target of the Church authorities after she joined the nuns protest against the delay in Mulakkal’s arrest despite the FIR against him.

“I never did anything wrong. All I did was to lend support to the hapless nuns, who were protesting. What’s the problem, if I own a car or write a book?” asked the nun.

“I will now seek legal recourse with the help of my well-wishers. I don’t think I am bad in any respect compared to the over 7,000 nuns in our congregation. I consider myself a very good nun,” she added.

