Churhat Assembly Election 2023: Can BJP Retain The Seat Or Will It Be Congress’s Game This Time?

In the Vidhansabha elections 2013, Ajay Arjun Singh of the INC party won with 71,796 votes. The runner-up was Sharadendu Tiwari of BJP. The margin of victory was: 19,356 votes.

Churhat Assembly Election 2023:

Churhat Assembly constituency is one of the 230 constituencies of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It is a segment of the Sidhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2018 Assembly elections, Sharadendu Tiwari of BJP party won with 71,909 votes. The runner-up was Ajay Arjun Singh of INC party . The margin of victory was: 6,402 votes.

Trending Now

In the Vidhansabha elections 2013, Ajay Arjun Singh of the INC party won with 71,796 votes. The runner-up was Sharadendu Tiwari of BJP. The margin of victory was: 19,356 votes.

You may like to read

Important dates:

Date of notification: October 21, 2023

Last date of nominations: October 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 31, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Voting on November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Result on December 3, 2023

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Key Details

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Churhat had 228,550 registered electors.

Out of these, 158,143 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 69.19%.

BJP’s Sharadendu Tiwari emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency,

Tiwari secured 71,909 votes.

Ajay Arjun Singh from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of 6,402 votes.

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was 4.10%.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.