Cinema Halls Can Regulate Moviegoers from Carrying Outside Food, Beverages: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the owners of cinema halls are entitled to set the terms and conditions for sale of food and beverages and can determine whether outside food should be permitted within the theatre precincts.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha observed that cinema hall is a private property of the owner, who is entitled to have terms and conditions so long as they are not contrary to public interest, safety and welfare.

“Viewers visit a cinema hall for the purpose of entertainment. We are clearly of the view that the high court transgressed the limits in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution by ordering and directing the state to ensure that there should be no prohibition on a movie goer bringing eatables and beverages from outside within the precinct of a cinema hall,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the direction given by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court in July 2018 had directed multiplex and cinema hall owners there not to prohibit movie goers from carrying their own food articles and water inside the theatres.

Here Are Some of the Key Observations of The Supreme Court:

Owners of cinema halls are entitled to set the terms and conditions for sale of food and beverages. Whether or not to see a movie is entirely the choice of the viewer and, if he or she seeks to enter a cinema hall, they have to abide by the terms and conditions subject to which the entry is granted. The apex court said it was also stated before it that where an infant or a young child accompanies the parents, as a matter of practice, the cinema hall owners have no objection to reasonable amount of food being carried for the child to serve the nutritional requirements. It observed that whether or not to purchase, food or beverages after given admission to the cinema hall is entirely the choice of a movie goer.

“The property of the cinema hall constitutes a private property of the owner of the hall. The owner of the hall is entitled to have terms and conditions so long as such terms and conditions are not contrary to public interest, safety and welfare,” it said.

(With PTI Inputs)