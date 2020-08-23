New Delhi: From September 1, the fourth phase of the ongoing unlocking process will begin in India, though several states are continuing with partial, full and weekly lockdowns. This comes at a time when the number of total cases of infections in India has crossed 3 million. But notwithstanding the figure, some relaxations are likely to be allowed in September, reports said. Also Read - India's COVID Tally Crosses 30-Lakh Mark After Spike of 69239 Fresh Cases, 912 Deaths in 24 Hrs | Highlights

Standalone cinema halls

Reports said the Centre may gove a go-ahead to standalone cinema halls in September. But the multiplexes in malls won't open now. The Standard Operation Procedure of staggered seating, contactless ticketing has already been made.

Metro services

Restricted metro services in Delhi may resume in September for 15 days on a trial basis, reports said. Only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach and the services, like Mumbai locals, will be open to only essential services staff.

Educational institutes

As several state governments have announced that they will take a decision of the reopening of the schools in the last week of August, it is believed that Centre will give a go-ahead to the states to reopen schools. However, the Centre has maintained that no such decision has been taken in this regard. It is being speculated that Centre will leave this decision up to the state governments

International flights

Normal services will not begin. There will be more flights under Vande Bharat Mission. Air Bubble agreements with more countries will be signed widening the scope of international flights.

On Saturday, the MHA has asked all states to remove all movement barriers as it is hampering in goods movement and affecting the economy. No border curbs will be allowed in September as well.