New Delhi: In an effort to intensify the vaccine drive in the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country. With this, Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik.

Official sources told news agency PTI that the DCGI has granted permission as per the provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules , 2019 under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Here are the latest developments: