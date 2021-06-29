New Delhi: Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla has sought the permission of Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) for importing and marketing authorisation of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. As per official sources, the Indian drug regulator may soon grant restricted emergency use authorisation for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Unable to Save Friend, Group of Young Men Donate Beds & Wheelchair to Support Healthcare Sector

Moderna has also informed that the US Government has agreed to donate a certain number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX to the Government of India for use and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines. Also Read - Does Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines Give Good Protection? Here's What this Oxford Study Says

Cipla, on behalf of the US pharma major, has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. According to the sources, an approval is likely to come anytime as the CDSCO is in favour of doing so. Also Read - On Madhya Pradesh's Day of Record for Highest Vaccination in Single Day, 13-yr-old Gets 'Vaccinated'

Cipla filed an application on Monday seeking permission for import of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if the vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, the vaccine can be granted marketing authorization without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out in immunization programme.