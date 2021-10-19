New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons “beyond” its control, according to officials, as reported by news agency PTI.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj Says Holding Exams in 2 Parts Will Reduce Failure Percentage, Stress Level of Students

Board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order, “CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time.” Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22 From Nov 30: All You Need to Know About New Exam Pattern, Special Scheme For Internal Assessment

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15. Also Read - Maharashtra SET Answer Keys 2021 Released: Here’s How to Download it on setexam.unipune.ac.in