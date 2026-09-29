CISF jawan kills four colleagues in after opening fire at camps in J&K’s Kathua

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed after a colleague opened fire at a security camp located at the Sewa 2 hydel power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.
The shooting occurred during a shift handover following an argument among the CISF personnel. The dispute escalated into gunfire, leaving four officers critically injured. However, all four later succumbed to their injuries.
This is a developing story.
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