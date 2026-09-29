CISF jawan kills four colleagues in after opening fire at camps in J&K’s Kathua

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed after a colleague opened fire at a security camp located at the Sewa 2 hydel power project in Ja

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: September 29, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
CISF jawan kills four colleagues in after opening fire at camps in J&K's Kathua
CISF jawan kills four colleagues in Jammu and Kashmir. Representational Image

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed after a colleague opened fire at a security camp located at the Sewa 2 hydel power project in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred during a shift handover following an argument among the CISF personnel. The dispute escalated into gunfire, leaving four officers critically injured. However, all four later succumbed to their injuries.

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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