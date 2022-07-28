New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced that citizens above 17 years of age will now be able to apply in advance for having their names enrolled in the voters’ list. With this, the youngsters will now not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining the age of 18 years on January 1 to get enrolled in the voters’ list. “17+ year old youngsters can now apply in advance for having their names enrolled in voter’s list and not necessarily have to await the pre-requisite criterion of attaining age of 18 years on 1st January of a year, the ECI said in a release.Also Read - Who Will Get Shiv Sena Symbol, Uddhav Thackeray Or Eknath Shinde? Explained In 5 Points

ECI led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey has directed the CEOs/EROs/AEROs of all States to work out tech-enabled solutions such that the youth are facilitated to file their advance applications.

Henceforth, the Electoral Roll will be updated every quarter and eligible youngsters can be registered in the next quarter of the year in which he/she has attained the qualifying age of 18 years. After getting registered, he/she will be issued an Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

For the current round of annual revision of electoral roll, 2023, any citizen attaining the age of 18 years by April 1, July 1 and October 1 of 2023 can also submit an advance application for registration as a voter from the date of draft publication of electoral roll.