New Delhi: A day after Delhi Police lathicharged students at Jamia Millia Islamia University, leading to massive student protests across India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that citizens should be wary of jihadists, Maoists and separatists getting into student activism.

Sitharaman, however, added that she was not aware of the events that transpired at Delhi’s Jamia University over the weekend.

The student-activist turned politician also hit out at the Congress, saying that whipping up people’s emotions on issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) only shows the opposition party’s frustration.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also broke his silence on the matter. Taking to Twitter, he said “Violent protests on the Citizenship Amendment Act are unfortunate and deeply distressing.

“Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but, never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

On Sunday, the national capital turned into a war zone as protests against the contentious Citizenship Law intensified, with Delhi police clashing with the students of Jamia University and using batons and tear gas on them to quell the unrest. At least 35 students were injured in the violent stir that rocked the university.

The protests against the contentious citizenship act refuse to die down as students from universities across India have come together to protest against it and launched agitations against police brutality.