Kolkata: As the anti-Citizenship Act protests intensified in North India on Friday, protesters in West Bengal vandalised and set fire to railway stations, bringing train services to a standstill.

A group of people in Murshidabad district’s Beldanga area torched the station master’s cabin and ransacked the ticket counter before setting it on fire.

Angry protesters also blocked the National Highway and burnt tyres in Beldanga.

Things were no different in Howrah district either, where an angry mob barged into the Uluberia station and vandalised its premises as also some trains. A driver and a railway official are known to have been injured after protesters pelted stones at them.

Moreover, the protesters were seen carrying posters bearing slogans advocating against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), as well as the Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, police lathicharged students of Jamia Millia Islamia University while they were on their way to Parliament in protest against the Citizenship Act. At least three policemen were injured in a clash that broke out between students and cops. 50 students were also detained following the clash.

In Shillong, police used tear gas on a crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act after they reportedly pelted stones at the police near the Raj Bhavan. With the rage of protests travelling from Assam to Meghalaya, Union home minister Amit Shah cancelled his Sunday visit to Shillong’s North East Police Academy.

It must be noted that the Citizenship Act aims to grant Indian citizenship to six non-Muslim minority migrants–Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.