New Delhi: Police used tear gas on a crowd protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Shillong on Friday after they reportedly pelted stones at the police near the Raj Bhavan. With the rage of protests travelling from Assam to Meghalaya, Union home minister Amit Shah cancelled his Sunday visit to Shillong’s North East Police Academy.

Passengers/Tourists who are stranded in Meghalaya due to the ongoing agitations related to #CABBill2019 , can contact the following numbers for further assistance and information. pic.twitter.com/VykUfz32lC — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) December 13, 2019

Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union has announced that no protest will be held for a week against the Act. The Assam government has announced emergency control room numbers: 1079 and 9401044617. Three were dead in Assam over violent clash with police.

The curfew imposed in parts of Shillong was relaxed for 12 hours starting from 10 AM on Friday morning.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court challenging the Act.

Protests Elsewhere

West Bengal and Delhi, too, witnessed massive protests on Friday. The Beldanga railway station complex in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was set on fire and RPF personnel deputed there were thrashed by thousands of people. Several minority organisations in the district had called for mass protests. Students from Jamia Millia Islamia have called for a march to Parliament House from the university campus.

BJP will launch campaign

The BJP will make people aware of the benefits of the Act, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said. The party will launch a mass contact programme and distribute literature about the law. He estimated that over two crore people can get Indian citizenship under the amended Act. At many places, the campaign will start from Saturday, a day after the Winter Session of Parliament ends, reported PTI