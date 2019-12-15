New Delhi: Owing to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, several trains have been cancelled.

Due to on-going agitation at Bhaluka Road & Kumedpur stations under North East Frontier Railway and possibility of agitation at other stations in Katihar Division of North East Frontier Railway, the following trains have been cancelled on December 15.

i) 12345 up Howrah – Guwahati Saraighat Express

ii) 13147 up Sealdah – Bamanhat Uttar Banga Express

iii) 13149 up Seladah – Alipurduar Jn. Kanchan Kanya Express

Moreover, 13161 up Kolkata – Balurghat Tebhaga Express, leaving Kolkata on December 15 will be short-terminated at Rampurhat.

Internet services were suspended in five districts of West Bengal. Protesters blocked NH-34 in Murshidabad. Several highways in North Bengal were blocked. East Coast Railways Public relations officer (PRO) said 15 trains have been cancelled and 10 trains have been partially cancelled, in view of public agitation at different railway stations in Howrah-Kharagpur railway section of South Eastern Railway.

Flights that have been cancelled from the Guwahati airport are: 6E 596( Kolkata), 6E 112( Agartala), 6E 119( Agartala), 6E 694( Delhi-Guwahati), KB 541(PARO) AI 891 and AI 892.