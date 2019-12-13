New Delhi: At least 106 passenger trains were either cancelled or short terminated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in view of disruptions in train movement following protests against amended Citizenship Act since Wednesday, the NFR said in a statement said on Friday.

The NFR has cancelled up and down Guwahati-Dimapur BG Express, Sealdah-Agartala Kanchanjungha Express and the Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express that were supposed to operate on Friday and Saturday, the NFR statement said.

Some trains such as Guwahati-Jorhat Janshatabdi Express, up and down Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express, Rajendranagar – New Tinsukia Express, Sealdah – Silchar Kanchanjungha Express, have been cancelled on Saturday.

The Jorhat – Guwahati Janshatabdi Express, Bangalore -Agartala Humsafar Express, up and down Dibrugarh – Dekargaon Special, up and down Lumding – Tinsukia passenger, up and down Dimapur – Mariani passenger, up and down Simaluguri -Dibrugarh passenger and Jorhat – Tinsuka passenger have also been cancelled on Saturday.

The statement also said that trains from Ledo to Dibrugarh and back, Dibrugarh to Dangri and back, up and down New Tinsukia – Rangiya Intercity Express and the Rangiya – New Tinsukia Intercity Express, Tinsukia – Jorhat passenger, up and down Dibrugarh – Murkongselek passenger would not be operated on Saturday and Sunday.

The Rajdhani Express which left New Delhi on December 12 has been short terminated.

Services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh will remain partially cancelled.

The Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express of December 16 will remain partially cancelled, the release quoted NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda as saying.

In addition, the Chandigarh – Dibrugarh express which left Chandigarh on December 11 will be short terminated at Guwahati and will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Dibrugarh, while the Dibrugarh – Tambaram Express of December 15 will remain partially cancelled between Dibrugarh- Guwahati.

It will start from Guwahati on December 17, the CPRO said.

The Tripura Sundari Express will operate as a passenger special from Badarpur to Agartala with stranded passengers, he said.

The up and down Dharmanagar – Silchar passenger and Agartala – Dharmanagar passenger of Saturday were restored, Chanda added.