Kolkata: Protests against the Citizenship Act intensified on Saturday as mobs torched buses, set afire railway property and blockaded road while disrupting rail train and vehicular movement in various parts of West Bengal.

In Murshidabad district, railway equipment kept at Eastern Railway’s Beldanga station was burnt by protestors, who also damaged a fire brigade engine and set it afire. When police rushed in, they were stoned.

In Suti of the same district, three state buses were vandalised on Saturday morning and one of them torched by the protestors after they forced out the passengers.

In Raghunathganj, the National Highway 34 was blocked for three hours at Talai More as protestors burnt tyres on the road.

A group of protestors shouting slogans against CAA and NRC vandalised the Basudevpur halt station and indulged in arson.

Further, train movement between Lalgola and Palashi stations was also affected. A large number of long-distance trains were either cancelled or were stranded at various stations.

Six buses were torched on Kona Expressway in Howrah district, before police baton-charged to remove the road blockade.

Meanwhile, in Assam– the state which is also witnessing protest against the Act, the administration in Guwahati relaxed the curfew from 9 am to 4 pm today. In Dibrugarh too, restrictions were eased till 2 PM noon. It must be noted that the indefinite curfew has been put in place in several parts of Assam as a precautionary measure in view of the violent protests against the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, two persons from Northeast were killed in police firing as thousands descended on streets defying curfew with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing that his government was committed to safeguarding their rights.

As per the Citizenship Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution will be given Indian citizenship.

