‘CAA Driven By Religious Bias, Will Continue To Oppose It’: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the CAA aims to "harass" the minorities such as Muslims, Dalits, and the poor of the country.

File Photo (ANI)

Telangana News: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Sunday said his will continue to oppose implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) alleging that the legislation is fueled by religious bias and goes against the essence of India.

Trending Now

“This is a wrong law. It goes against the essence of India and is formed purely based on religion. CAA cannot be seen alone. It has to be seen with NPR-NRC. Those Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan and Afghanistan can come here; we have never opposed them. A long-term visa allows them to become Indian citizens through a process,” Owaisi said.

You may like to read

#WATCH | On Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterating the implementation of CAA before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, " This is a wrong law. It is against the essence of India and is formed purely based on religion… CAA cannot be seen alone. It… pic.twitter.com/rPJu5QxcPJ — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the CAA aims to “harass” the minorities such as Muslims, Dalits, and the poor of the country.

“During the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, we also got a resolution passed in the assembly that the government will conduct a census but NRC-NPR will not be allowed here,” he said.

“It aims to harass Muslims, Dalits and the poor. AIMIM has always been against CAA and will continue to oppose it,” the AIMIM chief added.

CAA will be implemented before LS polls: Shah

Owaisi’s remarks come amid the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah that the CAA will be implemented across the country before the commencement of the Lok Sabha polls.

On Saturday, Shah said the CAA, which was was passed by Parliament in December 2019, will be notified and implemented before the upcoming general elections which are slated to be held in April-May this year.

“CAA is an act of the country; it will definitely be notified. It will be notified before the polls. CAA will be implemented by the polls, and there should be no confusion around it,” the Union Home Minister said while speaking at the ET Now-Global Business summit in Delhi.

‘Congress promised CAA’

Shah noted that CAA was promised by the erstwhile Congress dispensation but now the grand-old party is backtracking from that promise.

“CAA was a promise of the Congress government. When the country was divided and the minorities were persecuted in those countries, Congress assured the refugees that they were welcome in India and that they would be provided with Indian citizenship. Now they are backtracking,” Shah said.

The CAA, introduced by the Narendra Modi government, aims to confer Indian citizenship to “persecuted” non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country, including national capital Delhi.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.