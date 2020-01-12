New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received over five lakh postcards saying ‘Thank You’ for the amendments to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2009, Union home minister Amit Shah said. These are only from Ahmedabad, the home minister said unveiling them at a Saturday gathering.

“These are not just words but letters of thanks written from the heart. Our public outreach programme is a reply to the lies being spread against the CAA,” the minister said.

नारणपुरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आयोजित कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी द्वारा लाए नागरिकता (संशोधन) अधिनियम-2019 के समर्थन में यहाँ गजब का उत्साह देखने को मिला। यहाँ 5.5 लाख से ज़्यादा पत्रों के माध्यम से लोगों ने मोदी जी को CAA पर अपना समर्थन दिया। pic.twitter.com/NEC8sUkwJz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 11, 2020

Claiming that several state governments demanded the same in the past, Amit Shah said that in 2006 and 2009, Ashok Gehlot had written a letter seeking citizenship only for Hindus and Sikhs. PM Modi has granted “human rights to lakhs of people,” Amit Shah added.

A few days ago, a private school in Ahmedabad received flak for it had asked its students, from Classes 5 to 10, to write a congratulatory message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following protests by the parents, the management backtracked and said there was a misunderstanding.

“From the first prime minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru to the first home minister, the first president of the country, and Mahatma Gandhi himself had said that whoever comes to India from Pakistan will be granted citizenship. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains coming from Pakistan have nowhere else to go,” Amit Shah said on Saturday.

